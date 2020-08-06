RICHARD DEAN RANDALL
Richard Dean Randall, 94, entered into the presence of his Lord and Savior Thursday (July 30, 2020) at Ascension Via Christi Hospital St. Francis in Wichita, Kansas.
Richard (Dick) Randall was born November 1, 1925, in Wichita, Kansas. He was the second of four children born to Ralph Anson Randall and Geraldine Lavon Noffsinger Randall. He spent his early life growing up on the family farm in Greenwood County close to the town of Eureka, where he enjoyed ranching and farming. He graduated from Climax High School in Climax, Kansas, in 1943. His home on the farm burned down that same year, so the family moved to a house in Climax. He enlisted in the Army and served one year in World War II at Fort Lewis, Washington. He returned to Kansas and earned his Bachelors of Economics in 1948 and then his Law Degree from the University of Kansas in 1952. He was a member of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity, president of his law class, and a KU Jayhawk fan for the rest of his life.
He met his wife of 66 years, Jane Carol Hackmaster Randall there at KU, and they were married August 1, 1954 in Jane's hometown of Independence, Kansas. They had two daughters after making their home in Wichita where Dick worked as Chief Counsel for Petroleum Incorporated for 35 Years. They built the house of their dreams in the Park East Addition in east Wichita in 1958. They lived in that home for 61 years where they made lifelong friendships and many happy memories before moving to Park West Plaza Retirement Community for the last 11 months of his life.
Dick had many interests throughout his life including history and travel. He visited all 48 of the Continental States as well as many countries throughout the world. His greatest interest however was in spiritual things and his love for the Lord Jesus Christ. He accepted Christ as his personal Savior at the age of 42 and served Him faithfully the rest of his life. He joined the Navigators where he discipled young men and couples, held Bible studies in the home, and learned to love memorizing Scripture verses. He attended East Heights Methodist Church, First Evangelical Free Church, Wichita Bible Church and Community Bible Chapel where he faithfully served in various capacities and most often as an elder. In a desire to see his daughters grow up with a Biblical worldview, Christian education became an important part of his life in 1969. He supported and served on the boards of The Wichita Independent Christian School and Berean Academy and was a strong advocate of Christian Schooling.
His five Grandsons were the joy of his retirement years. He and Jane enjoyed attending their multitude of soccer and basketball games as well as band and choir programs even into the boys' college years. He was a faithful supporter and spectator.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Geraldine Randall; a brother Donald Randall; two sisters Betty Mikesell and Martha Gillett; and a granddaughter Davida Busenitz.
He is lovingly survived by his wife, Jane; his two daughters Dana (Rick) Friesen of Wichita, and Gayle (David) Busenitz of North Newton; five grandsons Chad (Rachel) Friesen, Mitchell (Annarose) Friesen, Luke Friesen, Broxton (Jessica) Busenitz, and Braeden Busenitz; four great-grandchildren, June, Asher & Nash Friesen, and Evrest Busenitz.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday (August 5, 2020) at Baker Funeral Home, Valley Center, Kansas. The memorial service will be at 2:00 p.m. Thursday (August 6, 2020) at Community Bible Chapel in Bel Aire, Kansas.
Memorial gifts may be designated for Milk and Honey Ministries.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerfhvc.com
Baker Funeral Home Valley Center