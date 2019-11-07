Richard Theodore Dover, 80, left these earthly bonds on Oct. 24, 2019, to join his wife, Oletta Mae Dover.
Richard was born on March 25, 1939, in Olathe, to Richard P. and Lena (Messerall) Dover.
Richard married O'Letta Humphrey on July 2, 1956, in Kansas City, Missouri. They were married for 56 years prior to her passing in April 15, 2013
Richard served his country in the U.S. Navy and the United States Air Force in numerous areas including Morocco, South Korea, Johnson Island, Washington D.C. and San Diego. He retired from the Peabody Police Department, where he had served for 10 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; sisters, Marie Depler and Dolores Fisher; and son, Terry Dover.
He is survived by his identical twin brother, Robert Dover (wife, Carol Ann) of Oklahoma City; son, Teddy Dover (wife, Sharon); daughter, Barbara Dover- Dirlam (husband, Dennis) of Peabody; eight grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service celebrating Richard's life is scheduled for 12 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at the Peabody Christian Church, 303 N. Sycamore, Peabody. A reception and a time of fellowship will follow the service. An inurnment will be held later that afternoon at Prairie Lawn Cemetery in rural Peabody.
A memorial has been established for the Peabody Christian Church. Petersenfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Kansan on Nov. 7, 2019