Richard E. Sadowski, of Newton, passed away Saturday (Oct. 5, 2019).



He was born on Dec. 30, 1926, to Henry Jacob and Katie (Lingnau) Sadowski. Along with his brothers (Clayton, Allen, Tom, Gerald and Theodore) and sister (Rita), Richard spent his younger years on a farm in Newton. He attended Newton schools and was active in sports, hunting and fishing.



Richard married Shirley (Holmes) in 1948. The two raised two sons (Larry and Michael) and enjoyed 64 years of marriage together until Shirley's passing in 2012. The two share five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.



Richard was a network supervisor for SW Bell Telephone in both Newton and Independence for 40 years. He was also an AT&T Pioneer Life Member.



Best known as a kindhearted man, Richard was active in committees in the Newton community (including 10 years on the Newton Library board). He once stated, "I want to still serve on committees when I reach 90." Richard was a charger member at Trinity Heights United Methodist Church as: trustee, church council and counting Sunday School collection. He also went on eight mission trips throughout areas in Haiti, West Samoa and Guatemala.



Survivors include his sons, Larry Sadowski and wife Anita, and Michael Sadowski and wife Julie; five grandchildren: Laura Sadowski, Paul (Lindsay) Sadowski, Katie (Ty) Barnett, Tjaden Sadowski and Holly Sadowski; four great-grandchildren; brothers, Clayton (Rita) of Newton, Allen (Rita) of Grantsville and Tom (Peggy) of Newton; and sister, Rita of Cheek Modesto, California.



Richard was preceded in death by his wife; parents; and brothers, Gerald and Theodore Sadowski.



Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Trinity Heights UMC, Newton. There will be no graveside service.