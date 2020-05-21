Richard "Dick" Ernest Barnes III of New Port Richey, Florida passed on May 13, 2020 at the age of 66.
His remains will be placed at Mount Hope Cemetery to be joined with his brother Edward J. Barnes and father Richard E. Barnes Jr.
Richard was born in Kansas City, Kansas to Richard E. Barnes Jr. and Geraldine Barnes(Brown) on June 15, 1953. He graduated from Washington High School in 1971. He was a third generation worker at Colgate-Palmolive for 22 years. He proudly served in the Army during the end of the Vietnam War. He enjoyed playing music with family and friends for his whole life playing guitar, bass, harmonica, clarinet, and saxophone. This love of music led to him making his home welcome to all while he enjoyed making them laugh and playing jams in the kitchen. He planted seeds of peace, love, and positivity everywhere he went with anyone he met. To Richard no one was a stranger. He is loved and will greatly be missed.
Richard is preceded in death by his parents Richard and Geraldine, his sister Jacquelyn, and his brother Edward.
Richard is survived by his 3 children: Richard E. Barnes IV(spouse Tish Barnes), Kelsie Bradshaw, and Dustin Barnes; 2 brothers: Larry Barnes(spouse Linda Barnes) and Martin Barnes; 1 sister: Lynda Reed; 2 grandsons: Korey and Colten Barnes(sons of Richard)
Published in The Kansan on May 21, 2020