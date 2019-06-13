Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Goertz. View Sign Service Information Hutson Chapel, Steelville - Steelville 601 West Main Street PO Box 306 Steelville , MO 65565 (573)-775-2911 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Hutson Funeral Home 601 West Main Street Steelville , MO View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Hutson Funeral Home 601 West Main Street Steelville , MO View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Richard married Lela Rose Hiebert on April 7, 1953, in Goessel, and to this union five children were born. He enjoyed farming in Kansas. For many years, Richard and Lela and their children attended and were members of Garden Church, Hesston.They faithfully took their children to church every time the doors were open and wanted them to hear the sound teaching of the Word as they grew up.



Richard was also a member of the Gideons, but after a while, felt that there was more he could be doing. The Lord brought the needs overseas to his and Lela's attention. Garden Church, the body of believers that was their home, sent them to the Philippines and stood with them in the work through prayer and finances. They spent 12 years in the Philippines as support missionaries with Ethnos 360 (formerly New Tribes Mission).



When Richard retired, he couldn't resist planting a garden every year. The last 12 years of his life were spent with his son-in-law and daughter, Jay and Rose Penner.



Richard's greatest joy was to hear that family members were walking in the truth of God's Word. He prayed continually for all of them. They assured him that as long as God gave him life on earth, they were so glad he was praying for them. He gave of his funds to spread the Gospel of Jesus Christ. When he and Lela moved to Whispering Winds Bible Camp, Cook Station, Missouri, he continued to be very interested in how many children trusted Christ during the weeks of camp. He was faithful to pray for everyone involved. Now, Richard is rejoicing with his Savior. He is whole and strong - "to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord" (II Cor. 5:8).



He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Martha Goertz; parents-in-law, Edmund and Agatha Hiebert and Susanna Hiebert; wife, Lela Goertz; daughter, Rose Penner; brothers, Arthur (Sylvia) Goertz, Alvin (Ethelyn) Goertz, and Ernest (Elma) Goertz; and sisters, Bertha (Herb) Schroeder and Rachel (Abe) Ratzlaff.



He is survived by his daughters, Carol (Keith) Kane of Big Sandy, Texas, Rachel (Peter) Hansen of Bellevue, Nebraska, and Linda (Paul) Johnson of Branson, Missouri; son, Alan (Jody) Goertz of Underwood, Iowa; son-in-law, Jay Penner of Cook Station, Missouri; brother-in-law, Johnny (Emmalyn) Hiebert of Nebraska; half-sisters-in-law, Susan (Irvin) Voth of Kansas and Mary (Jake) Richert of Kansas; 27 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Visitation is 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday (June 15, 2019) with funeral service to immediately follow at 11 a.m. at Hutson Funeral Home, Steelville, Missouri, with Rev. Alex Busenitz officiating. Burial at Morrison Cemetery, Cook Station, Missouri.



Arrangements under the care of Hutson Funeral Home, Steelville, Missouri. Richard Raymond Goertz of Cook Station, Missouri, was born on Wednesday, Jan. 14, 1925, in Walton, to Henry F. Goertz and Martha Schmidt Goertz. He passed away at his home in Cook Station, Missouri, on June 5, 2019, at the age of 94 years, 4 months and 22 days.Richard married Lela Rose Hiebert on April 7, 1953, in Goessel, and to this union five children were born. He enjoyed farming in Kansas. For many years, Richard and Lela and their children attended and were members of Garden Church, Hesston.They faithfully took their children to church every time the doors were open and wanted them to hear the sound teaching of the Word as they grew up.Richard was also a member of the Gideons, but after a while, felt that there was more he could be doing. The Lord brought the needs overseas to his and Lela's attention. Garden Church, the body of believers that was their home, sent them to the Philippines and stood with them in the work through prayer and finances. They spent 12 years in the Philippines as support missionaries with Ethnos 360 (formerly New Tribes Mission).When Richard retired, he couldn't resist planting a garden every year. The last 12 years of his life were spent with his son-in-law and daughter, Jay and Rose Penner.Richard's greatest joy was to hear that family members were walking in the truth of God's Word. He prayed continually for all of them. They assured him that as long as God gave him life on earth, they were so glad he was praying for them. He gave of his funds to spread the Gospel of Jesus Christ. When he and Lela moved to Whispering Winds Bible Camp, Cook Station, Missouri, he continued to be very interested in how many children trusted Christ during the weeks of camp. He was faithful to pray for everyone involved. Now, Richard is rejoicing with his Savior. He is whole and strong - "to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord" (II Cor. 5:8).He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Martha Goertz; parents-in-law, Edmund and Agatha Hiebert and Susanna Hiebert; wife, Lela Goertz; daughter, Rose Penner; brothers, Arthur (Sylvia) Goertz, Alvin (Ethelyn) Goertz, and Ernest (Elma) Goertz; and sisters, Bertha (Herb) Schroeder and Rachel (Abe) Ratzlaff.He is survived by his daughters, Carol (Keith) Kane of Big Sandy, Texas, Rachel (Peter) Hansen of Bellevue, Nebraska, and Linda (Paul) Johnson of Branson, Missouri; son, Alan (Jody) Goertz of Underwood, Iowa; son-in-law, Jay Penner of Cook Station, Missouri; brother-in-law, Johnny (Emmalyn) Hiebert of Nebraska; half-sisters-in-law, Susan (Irvin) Voth of Kansas and Mary (Jake) Richert of Kansas; 27 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.Visitation is 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday (June 15, 2019) with funeral service to immediately follow at 11 a.m. at Hutson Funeral Home, Steelville, Missouri, with Rev. Alex Busenitz officiating. Burial at Morrison Cemetery, Cook Station, Missouri.Arrangements under the care of Hutson Funeral Home, Steelville, Missouri. www.hutsonfuneralhome.com. Memorials may be given to Ethnos360 ministry in the Philippines or Whispering Winds Bible Camp. Published in The Kansan on June 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Kansan Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close