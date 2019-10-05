Richard Ray Litton, 91, passed away Wednesday (Oct. 2, 2019) at Newton Medical Center. He was born on May 17, 1928, in Peabody, the son of William Winfield and Louise Esther (Rivenburg) Litton. Richard married Loretta June (Brede) Litton on Nov. 18, 1955.
He was a U.S. Army Korean War veteran and had the privilege to go on the Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. in 2014 with his son. He retired from Beech Aircraft in August 1993 and enjoyed spending winters in south Texas. He greatly enjoyed the numerous music jams in Texas. He also enjoyed the Kansas City Chiefs and Kansas City Royals.
He is survived by his wife, Loretta June; three sons, William (Kimberly) Litton of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, Tim (Patsy) Litton of Peabody, and Richard Scott (Sheryl) Litton of Augusta; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and one stepgrandson.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, William, Willis and Eugene.
Visitation with the family will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 6, 2019) at Baker Funeral Home in Peabody. The funeral will be 11 a.m. Monday (Oct. 7, 2019) at the Peabody Baptist Church. The interment will be at the Prairie Lawn Cemetery in Peabody.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to the Peabody Baptist Church and .
Published in The Kansan on Oct. 5, 2019