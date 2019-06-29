Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Miller. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Richard Chalmers Miller, 84, retired from the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES), died Tuesday (June 25, 2019). He was born May 7, 1935, in Newton, the son of Chalmers (Chink) Hutton Miller and Florence May Heck.



Over his lifetime, Richard was on the football team for Newton High School when they won the first Ark Valley football championship in 1952. He was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha and graduated from Kansas State University. He entered the Army through ROTC in 1958.



Richard was stationed for 18 months at Fort Riley as an Infantry Officer. For a while, he worked for Montgomery Ward in Kansas and Missouri. He joined the Army & Air Force Exchange Service from 1968 until he retired in 1993. During this time, he was assigned to Goose Bay AFB, Labrador, Canada; Incerlik AFB, Adana, Turkey; Karlsrule, Germany and Elmendorf AFB and Anchorage, Alaksa. In 50 years, Richard estimated that he moved 27 times.



He married Carole Thurman in December 1955 and began his adult life. They had two children, one boy and one girl. He aspired to be a farmer like his grandfathers.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Eileen (Behen) Kuhns of Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Aug. 1, 1982. They were married in August 1975. He was preceded in death by his wife, Flora Harriett (Winter)



He is survived by his half-brother, Steve Miller of Brentwood, Tennessee; his son, Doug Miller (Stacy) of Dover, Delaware; his daughter, Kim Wentling (Randy) of Wichita; his granddaughters, Anna King and Amelia Miller (Michael Girgues); his grandsons, Greg and Nic Wentling of Wichita; great-grandchildren, Abby and Lilly Wentling; stepchildren: Chuck Kuhns (Kathi) of Fairbanks, Alaska, Mary Margaret Spirakus (Frank) of Chandler, Arizona, Jim Kuhns (Donna) of Cheyenne, Wyoming, John Kuhns (Jenny) of Fullerton, California, Cheryl Richgels (Tom) of Mesa, Arizona, and Cary Smith of Colorado; and step-grandchildren, AJ and David Lee.

No services will be held. Inurnment will be held at Harper Cemetery, Harper.



