Richard "Rick" Orrin Weeks died just a few days short of his seventy-ninth birthday on November 14, 2020. His family surrounded him when he transitioned from this world to the next.



Rick was born on November 19, 1941 to John and Hazel (Mott) Weeks in White City, Kansas. He frequently would reminisce about time with his parents and family trips to the Ozarks. His affinity for this part of the country would never fade. He would travel there over the years with his family as much as he could. One of his last requests was to start packing to move to the Ozark Mountains. Rick was an only child until the age of fifteen. When his father passed away at the young age of forty-nine, Rick transitioned to be the family support for his mom and younger sister Kimberly Clark.



Rick attended Geneseo High School. It is there that he met his lifelong partner, travel mate and as he would say frequently this last year his rock, Linda Kay Suchsland. Rick and Linda married on August 11, 1963. Together they raised two daughters and several family poodles.



After serving in the Army as an assistant to General Long, Rick, spent most of his occupational time as a meat cutter for local grocery chains. In all of his endeavors, Rick included his family. His daughters have fond memories of raising livestock and feeding them nightly with their dad. He also taught them the skill of learning how to cut and wrap meat and process it into his famous Ricky D's sausage. One of his favorite hobbies included operating his carnival concession stand. He never missed the State Fair and enjoyed serving at local festivals across the state. Later in life he utilized the carnival train, clown show and moon walk to entertain his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



When Rick and Linda retired they spent time traveling in their fifth wheel. Ricks passion was to travel. He would spend many an afternoon sitting in the camper mapping out road trips. Rick never met a stranger and could strike up a conversation with anybody. When traveling he always had a story about the history of the area, they were passing through.



Rick was member the Nazarene Church.



When Rick took the family on trips, he was notorious for "taking the scenic route". The family is comforted by the fact that Rick is truly on the best scenic journey now of heaven.



Rick leaves behind his wife of fifty-seven years Linda. His daughters Heather (Bob) Porter and Holly Weeks. Four grandchildren Taylor (Erica) Porter, Alexis, Logan and Luke Porter. In addition, three grea-tgranddaughters Mackenzie, Riley and Maci Porter. His sister Kimberly Clark.



A private celebration of Rick's life will be held on November 19, 2020. Part of the celebration includes toasting with his favorite drink, a chocolate malt, to the wonderful man that blessed their life. The family deeply regrets that due to the pandemic they will not be able to celebrate Rick's life with friends and family. A private interment is being planned.



Memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice and/or Newton Home Health.

