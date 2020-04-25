RICHARD RATZLAFF – South Hutchinson, KS
Richard Ratzlaff, 96, of Hutchinson, died April 19, 2020, at Hospice House, in Hutchinson.
He was born June 9, 1923, to Dan and Anna (Graber) Ratzlaff, in Pretty Prairie.
He grew up on a farm and spent his first eight years at Sam Hill Grade School. He graduated from Castleton High School in 1941 and from Bethel College, North Newton, in 1948. Richard and Velma Schwartz were married in 1948, in Pretty Prairie.
Rich completed his seminary studies at Mennonite Biblical Seminary in Chicago, in 1953. He was a pastor in Mennonite churches his entire life. Churches pastored were at Deer Creek, OK, Chicago, IL, Holland, PA, Liberal, and Hutchinson. Interim pastoring included Halstead, Inman and Wichita. He and Velma spent 4 years as co-director at Camp Mennoscah , Murdock. Rich retired in 1988 and spent 25 years enjoying country living near Lake Cheney.
Rich spent many years volunteering at TTV-ETC shop in Hutchinson, being a founding member of the store's organization. He was an active Civitan member.
His hobbies included reading, fishing, golfing, leather tooling, wood carving and photography.
In 2014, Rich and Velma moved to Mennonite Friendship Communities in South Hutchinson, where he spent his last 5 ½ enjoyable years.
Survivors are: wife, Velma; sons, Tim of Newton, Tom (Donna), Newton; grandchildren, Jen (Cody)Buchanan, Denver, CO, Brian Ratzlaff, Lawrence; great-grandchildren, Dylan and Julian Buchanan; brother, Marlan (Marvella), Moundridge.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Floyd and Milford (Patricia).
Memorial services will be at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Mennonite Church, 52 Rambler Rd., or Mennonite Friendship Community, 600 W. Blanchard, South Hutchinson, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.
Published in The Kansan on Apr. 25, 2020