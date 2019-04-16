|
North Newton - Richard Lee Schmidt, 89, peacefully passed away April 9, 2019. He was born Dec. 4, 1929, in Hutchinson, to John U. Schmidt and Marie Gaeddert Schmidt. As a teenager, he studied Catechism and was baptized in First Mennonite Church where his family was active. He attended Hutchinson schools and played baseball on school teams and community teams. He graduated from Hutchinson High school in 1948. Richard attended Bethel College, where he was a baseball letterman.
In 1953, Richard married Josephine Goering of Pretty Prairie. That same year, he was drafted into the U.S. Army, stationed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. In 1955, he returned to college at the University of Kansas and obtained a Business and Marketing degree, which led to his employment with Continental Oil Company.
A desire to have his own business led Richard to contract with Western Auto Supply Company to open a retail store in Clay Center. Richard and his family moved there in 1968, where he and his wife, Josephine, owned and operated a Western Auto Store; the store later became Our Own Hardware and Appliance. The children - Steven, Alan, Karen and, later, Sarah - attended Clay Center schools and also helped in the store.
The family was active in Clay Center's Baptist Church. In October 1971, the second son, Richard Alan, age 14, contracted cancer and died in January 1972. Despite the grief and hardship, Richard and Josephine continued with the store, which had been open just three years.
After 27 years in business, Richard and Josephine retired and moved to North Newton, where both became active members of Faith Mennonite Church.
Richard is survived by his wife, Josephine; son, Steven Schmidt and wife Sue of Darby, Montana; daughter, Karen Thompson and husband Gary of Salina; and daughter, Sarah Fleming and husband Sid of Iola. Grandchildren are Leslie Thompson Hecker of Salina, Jesse Thompson of Austin, Texas, Leah Schmidt of Darby, Montana, and Thomas Elsie and Luna Fleming of Iola. Great-grandchildren are Kennedy, Grayson, Remy, Harper and Alexa.
Richard was preceded in death by his son, Richard Alan; his parents, John and Marie Schmidt; his brother, Raymond Eugene Schmidt and sister-in-law Esther Stucky Schmidt; and great- granddaughter, Abigail Leslie Hecker.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Faith Mennonite Church in Newton, with Pastor Randy Smith officiating.
Memorials are suggested to Faith Mennonite Church or Kidron Bethel Healthcare in care of Petersen Funeral Home, 215 N. Main, Newton, KS 67114.
Published in The Kansan on Apr. 16, 2019