Rita Hinojos passed away Wednesday (Feb. 12, 2020) at her home, with her family by her side. She was 68. Rita was born May 22, 1951, in Newton, to Ines and Nancy (Estrada) Arellano, where she lived her life until passing.
Rita was a devoted mother and grandmother who took pride in her family; her door was always open when in need of laughs, advice and food. She enjoyed the holidays and making up holidays allowing her large extended family to gather. Rita's greatest delight in life was cooking for her grandchildren and being active in their lives.
She is survived by her sons, Vince Saenz, Socorro Hinojos Jr. and Richardo Hinojos; her 11 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; her husband, Socorro Hinojos; sisters, Juanita Rosalez, Mary Arellano and Patricia Arellano; brother, Tony Arellano; aunt, Pat Estrada; uncle, Larry Estrada; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and grandmother, Juana Arellano.
Viewing and visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday (Feb. 17, 2020) at Petersen's Funeral Home. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held at 7 p.m. Monday at St Mary Catholic Church. The funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday (Feb. 18, 2020) at St. Mary Catholic Church, with The Reverend Nicholas Voelker, Celebrant. A graveside committal will follow in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery Newton.
Memorial to in care of Petersen Funeral Home.
Published in The Kansan on Feb. 15, 2020