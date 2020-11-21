1/
Robert A. "Bob" Houston
{ "" }
Robert A. (Bob) Houston, 94, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 13, 2020, two days shy of his 95th birthday. Bob is the son of Congressman John M. Houston and Charlotte W. Stellhorn Houston. He is survived by his daughter Candace Houston, sons Matthew Houston and Mark Houston, grandson Thomas Houston and stepson Hiroshi.

Born in Newton, Kansas, Bob graduated from St. John's Military School in Salina, KS. Bob joined the US Marine Corp, 22nd Marines, 6th Marine Division. He served and fought in Saipan, Okinawa, Guam, Operation Downfall in Japan, and Tsingtao China. Further education was at Santa Ana College and the University of Southern California. He married Jacqueline Hatfield in 1950 and began his 31 year engineering career at Douglas Aircraft. He married Kiyoko Hayashi in 1962 and retired in Orange Park. Bob and Kiyo enjoyed their retirement years traveling, sailing, and especially their active involvement in the Orange Park Community Theater. He directed and acted in numerous productions over his 25+ year's involvement. He was preceded in death by his wives, Jackie and Kiyo, and his son Chris.

Services will be held Monday, November 23, 2:00, at the Jacksonville Memorial Gardens, Orange Park.

Published in The Kansan on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Service
02:00 PM
Jacksonville Memory Gardens Cemetery and Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Jacksonville Memory Gardens Cemetery and Funeral Home
111 Blanding Boulevard
Orange Park, FL 32073
(904) 272-2435
Memories & Condolences

November 20, 2020
Bob became my "East Coast Father" after my folks moved to the west coast and I was stationed in South Carolina. His house became my weekend destination and base for my courting of my first wife, and Bob and Kiyo stood in for my parents at my wedding back in 68.
He and my dad were good friends from their time with Douglas Aircraft and their shared backgrounds in the Corps.
Weekend visits I would bring squadron mates to visit as well and Bob would regale us with tales from the old Corps long into the night, sometimes till dawn.
Bob will be missed
Jay Ignaszewski
Friend
November 20, 2020
November 19, 2020
A dear and beloved, close friend, we will both miss and remember him forever.
Judi & Joseph Angelieri
Friend
November 19, 2020
Rest well, Marine, and thank you for your service to our nation. May you be reunited with your ancestors and all you love, who have gone before you. Our condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues.
