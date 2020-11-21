Robert A. (Bob) Houston, 94, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 13, 2020, two days shy of his 95th birthday. Bob is the son of Congressman John M. Houston and Charlotte W. Stellhorn Houston. He is survived by his daughter Candace Houston, sons Matthew Houston and Mark Houston, grandson Thomas Houston and stepson Hiroshi.



Born in Newton, Kansas, Bob graduated from St. John's Military School in Salina, KS. Bob joined the US Marine Corp, 22nd Marines, 6th Marine Division. He served and fought in Saipan, Okinawa, Guam, Operation Downfall in Japan, and Tsingtao China. Further education was at Santa Ana College and the University of Southern California. He married Jacqueline Hatfield in 1950 and began his 31 year engineering career at Douglas Aircraft. He married Kiyoko Hayashi in 1962 and retired in Orange Park. Bob and Kiyo enjoyed their retirement years traveling, sailing, and especially their active involvement in the Orange Park Community Theater. He directed and acted in numerous productions over his 25+ year's involvement. He was preceded in death by his wives, Jackie and Kiyo, and his son Chris.



Services will be held Monday, November 23, 2:00, at the Jacksonville Memorial Gardens, Orange Park.

