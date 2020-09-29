Robert "Bob" Ardean Granaas, 86, of Newton died on Wednesday, September 23rd at his home.. He was surrounded by his daughters.



Bob was born in Veblen, South Dakota on September 26, 1933 to Alvin S. Granaas and Mabel Wilkerson Granaas. He graduated from Rapid City High School in 1952. On August 14, 1954, he married Patricia "Pat" Hall at the First Methodist Church in Rapid City. They have three daughters. Robert began working for Hesston Corporation in 1968. In 1969, his work moved the family to Newton, Kansas. After two decades in Newton, Bob and Pat moved to Carol Stream, Illinois for his work. They also moved to Norcross, Georgia and Blue Springs, Missouri before returning to Newton in 1999. Bob retired from Hesston Corporation after 30 years in 1999.



Bob was a member of Trinity Heights United Methodist Church. He loved genealogy, woodworking, cheering on the Kansas Jayhawks, and spending time with his family, especially his seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren who lovingly referred to him as Papa. Bob was best known for his quick wit and sense of humor.



He is survived by his daughter Vickie Scheffler of Newton; his daughter Deb van der Weg and her husband, Jaap, of Newton; his daughter Tamara Schroeder and her husband, Keith, of Newton; his brother, Pete, of Tucson, Arizona; his sister, Betty Trankle, of Rapid City, South Dakota; his seven grandchildren and six greatgrandchildren: Daniel Scheffler, his wife, Tiffany, and their son, Otto, of Kansas City; Katherine Outlaw, her husband, Tyler, and their daughter Caroline, of Norman, Oklahoma; Michael Scheffler, of Kansas City, Staci Krause and her husband, Travis, of Wichita; Stephanie Kochenower, her husband Matt, and their daughters, Makinley and Madeline, of Sedgwick; Laura Brucker, her husband, Mike, and their children, Cooper and Kolbie, of Derby; and Nicole Warzeka and her husband, Brad, of Wichita; and several nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Pat, his parents, two brothers, Donald and Richard, and his son-in-law, Robert Scheffler.



A private family memorial service and interment will be held Friday, October 2nd. . Memorial donations can be made to Good Shepherd Hospice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store