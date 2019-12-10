|
Robert Lee Brickell, 85, died on Nov. 24, 2019, at Via Christi St. Francis in Wichita. Robert was born on March 24, 1934, to Robert and Dorothy (Ferris) Brickell.
He married Marilyn "Tiny" Havens on Oct. 10, 1956, in Newton. She preceded him in death on Nov. 14, 2010.
Robert served his country in the U.S. Army Reserve and had a long career with the railroad as a mechanic. Bobby also did mechanic work for many friends and family, and many other businesses. In his younger days, Bobby also worked at the Harvey County Jail as Under Sheriff for Harvey County.
While Bobby and Tiny did not have children, they loved their extended family. They often took camping trips to South Fork and Creed, Colorado. These trips often included their siblings, nieces and nephews. Bobby was an avid "car guy." He and Tiny both drove and collected many models of Hudsons and MOPARs.
More recently, Bobby could be found helping out at Bob Stevenson's car wash and often was seen driving in Newton in a black and white police car. In his younger years, he enjoyed watching WWF wrestling, eating pizza on Saturday nights and watching car races. He was a dedicated McDonald's customer, enjoying their hamburgers, cokes and collecting their toys, cups, glasses and beanie babies. His extended family will remember him as a warm and loving person who always told us how much he loved us.
He is survived by many nephews and nieces; and great-nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his dear friend, Bob Stevenson.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Dorothy Brickell; his only sister, Doris (Brickell) Stucky; and his wife, Marilyn "Tiny" Brickell.
Graveside committal service will be 2 p.m. Friday (Dec. 13, 2019) at Greenwood Cemetery, with Pastor Donna Voteau presiding. Visitation will be 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday (Dec. 12. 2019) at Petersen Funeral Home, with the family greeting friends from 6 to 8 p.m.
Published in The Kansan on Dec. 10, 2019