

Robert C. "Bob" Unruh, 92 of Goessel, Kansas, passed away Monday, September 21, 2020 at Bethesda Home in Goessel. He was born December 10, 1927 in Goessel, the son of John P. and Justina (Gaeddert) Unruh. Bob was married to Erlene (Boese) of Goessel. She survives of the home. He is also survived by a daughter, Laurie Pitzer of Anniston, Alabama; son, Doug J. Unruh of Newton, Kansas; two grandsons, Kelly Unruh of Irvine, California and Chris Unruh of San Jose, California; brother, Fred Unruh of Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada; and daughter-in-law, Sue Unruh of San Jose, California. Bob was preceded in death by his son, Eric Unruh; and sister, Wilma Voth.



Cremation is planned.



Services are pending and will be announced by Miller-Ott Funeral Home, Goessel.





