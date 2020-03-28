|
|
Robert Dale Smyth, 79, of Newton, KS succumbed to the complications of cancer on Wednesday, March 26, 2020.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Kay (Romig), his son Kyle Smyth (wife Laura) of Newton, KS and his daughter Sherri Schechinger (husband Joe) Schechinger of Fort Worth, TX: six grandchildren, TC, Tanner, Taylor Smyth and Tyler (Brummet) Smyth, Claire Schechinger and Alexis Smyth.; His sister Linda (husband Roger) Detter of Scottsdale, AZ: And so many funny, compassionate and loving nieces and nephews and brothers and sisters in law that made him and his family the luckiest people in the world. He is preceded in death by his son, Rob Smyth in 2018, his parents, Dale and Mary (Donlinger) Smyth, and his brothers Joe and Mike Smyth.
Bob was born June 15, 1941, in Hutchinson, KS, to Dale and Mary (Donlinger) Smyth. He graduated from Haven High in 1959, where he met his wife Kay, and was a star athlete. He received his degree in education from Emporia State in 1963. He was blessed to be able to have a long and amazing career in the areas of his passion of coaching and teaching.
He began his career in Osage City and quickly moved on to teach and coach in Moundridge, KS where he, as the head basketball coach, helped lead the amazing young men on that team to take third place at the 1970 State basketball championship and then won that same championship the next year in 1971. That team and his coaching staff always held a spot deep in his heart. He also was an assistant football coach for the Wildcats and was with them in 1973 when they won the State Football championship.
Bob moved to Tempe, AZ in 1974 and taught at Tempe High School from 1974-1985. He was an Assistant Football Coach and the Head Basketball Coach from 1974-1979. He then moved his family back to Kansas where he taught and coached at Ashland, KS and then moved on to Newton, KS as a coach for the Railer's basketball team from 1986-2000. He retired for teaching and coaching in 2000 with one season spent as a coach for Halstead and substitute teaching in the area.
After Bob retired, for good, he spent two years on the Newton City Counsel, and he and Kay could be seen attending many of the various basketball games and tournaments around the state, until his health finally prevented him from attending last year.
The family would like to express our deep and sincere thanks to the doctors and staff at Newton memorial hospital for their very steady and compassionate care of him, and the family, through his illness and death.
Due to the current national health crisis a celebration of life will be postponed until later notice.
Published in The Kansan on Mar. 28, 2020