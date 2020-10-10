Grosch, Robert Dean passed away on October 4, 2020 at the age of 56.
He was born to Billy and Sylvia (Klauman) Grosch on November 26, 1963 in Newton, KS.
Robert was a HVAC technician for TRANE in Wichita for 28 years. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Robert is survived by his wife, DeeAnn (Ledesma) Grosch; children, Brandon Scott Grosch, Tyler Austin Grosch; siblings, Billie Jo (David) Dore, Darrell (Robin) Grosch and Danny (Cindy) McDowell.
Funeral services will be held on Mon. October 12, 2 pm at Cochran Mortuary, 1411 N Broadway, Wichita, KS 67214, with burial to follow at Restlawn Gardens of Memory in Newton, KS.
