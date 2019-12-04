|
Robert John Entz, 72, left this life on Saturday (Nov. 30, 2019) while being cared for by the Kansas Christian Home and Good Shepherd Hospice in Newton. Bob was born on Jan. 20, 1947, in Concordia and grew up in Newton.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Walter Entz and Elizabeth Ann (Rush) Entz.
Bob is survived by his life partner of 13 years, Lois Porter; sister, Eileen and Darrell Voth; brother, Mike and Susi Entz; granddaughter, Elizabeth Hull; and nieces, Amanda and Ryan Weishaar, and Amy Entz.
Bob was a 1966 graduate of Newton High School. Bob's career included: truck driver, NAPA parts store owner, auto parts sales representative and property manager.
Bob won several battles with cancer during his lifetime, but the last and final one was complicated by heart disease. His family grieves for their loss but rejoices that his pain is gone and Bob is at peace with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Bob loved his life with Lois, their home and their feline fur baby, Lacy. He was grateful for his wonderful family and friends. He appreciated the love and support they showed him and Lois during these last few weeks.
A Celebration of Bob's life will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday (Dec. 5, 2019) at the Petersen Funeral Home Chapel, 215 N. Main, Newton. Petersenfamilyfuneralhome.com.
The family requests donations be made to the , 236 S. Topeka Street, Wichita, KS 67202 in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Kansan on Dec. 4, 2019