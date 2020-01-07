Home

Robert Flores Sr.

Robert Flores Sr. Obituary
Robert Samuel Flores Sr. passed away Dec. 31, 2019, at his family home in Newton at the age of 53.

Robert was born on Oct. 11, 1966, in Newton, to Basil Tony Flores and Angelita Flores. He went to school in Newton and graduated from Ellsworth with his GED and Computer Programing Degree.

He resided in Newton and proudly worked in shipping for CD Customs Enterprises. His children remember him as a gentle, patient, driven father who encouraged them to pursue their goals.

Robert was a talented athlete and acquired his well-known name Spider through his speed on the court and love for all things sports. He was a selfless individual who loved his family and who was passionate about loving beyond the four walls of his home, friends included. He was an active and dedicated member of the softball community and often volunteered and traveled for benefit tournaments.

Robert is survived by his partner, Valerie Hatton; and children: Robert Flores Jr. of Burrton, Selena Flores of Wichita, Briana Flores of Wichita and Maria Smith of Newton.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Angelita Flores; infant brother, Rodger Steven Flores; and brother, Larry Flores.

A visitation will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday (Jan. 12, 2020) at Peterson Funeral Home. The funeral is scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday (Jan. 13, 2020) at First Mennonite Church in Newton, with a reception to follow at Jay's Place, 220 N. Main St., Newton. The Reverend Donna Voteau will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Bobby's life.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Mexican American Fast Pitch League at Peterson Funeral Home. Condolences can be sent to www.petersenfamilyfuneralhome.com.

The family would like to thank the Newton Police Department, EMS, Fire Department, Harvey County Sheriff's Department and neighbors for their efforts and support.
Published in The Kansan on Jan. 7, 2020
