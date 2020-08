Or Copy this URL to Share

Robert James Ruhnke, 45, died July 16, 2020.



Service 3:00 p.m. Sunday, September 6,

SaltCity Cowboy Church, 810 N. Main, South Hutchinson.

Elliott Mortuary, Hutchinson.





