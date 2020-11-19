

Robert L. Gaede, 91, passed away Nov. 16, 2020 at Newton Presbyterian Manor. He was born Feb. 3, 1929 in Newton, KS to John E & Anna (Reiss) Gaede. He played basketball for Newton High School, graduating in 1947. After graduation, Robert began a career that lasted 45 years, as an engine foreman with the Santa Fe Railroad, retiring in 1991. Robert married Elvera Overholt on September 15, 1950 and were blessed with 2 sons, Fred and Brian. In January 1951, Robert entered the U.S. Army at Camp Attebury, Indiana serving in Ulm, Germany during the Korean War, attaining the rank of Staff Sergeant. He was Honorably Discharged in December 1952, remaining in the U.S. Army Reserve until January 1957.



Robert (Bob) was an avid golfer being a member of the Newton Country Club; then Fox Ridge Golf Club for 65 years. He played many courses around the country and scored 4 Hole-In-Ones during his career. He also loved to bowl and was on a league for many, many years. When he wasn't playing golf or bowling, he was traveling the State following the sports lives of his sons and later his grandchildren and greatgrandchildren. He enjoyed watching their many baseball, softball, soccer, basketball games and dance recitals.



Bob is a member of the Eastside United Methodist Church in Newton, KS the American Legion and VFW.



Robert is survived by son Fred (Sharon) of Emporia, KS; 6 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and 10 nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife of 61 years Elvera, a son Brian, his parents; two brothers, Virgil & Carl and two nephews.



A graveside service with military honors will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday November 20, 2020 at Eastlawn Cemetery in Zimmerdale, KS with Pastor Steve Hysom officiating.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Eastside Methodist Church in care of Petersen Funeral Home in Newton, KS.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store