Robert Leon "Pa" McNeill, 90, of rural Newton entered eternal life on October 6.



He was born July 11, 1930, in Newton, to Sylvester and Mary (Gronau) McNeill. He grew up on the family farm near Whitewater, Kansas.



Robert was a life-long farmer and retired from the Kansas State University Experiment Field – Harvey County in 1995. He served his parish as an usher. He was a lifelong member of the Knights of Columbus, and was a past Grand Knight and District Deputy. Robert also served as treasurer of the Newton Township Board. Throughout his lifetime he donated more than 5 gallons of blood for the Red Cross.



Besides being an active "Pa" to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren he enjoyed attending farm sales and weekly cattle auctions at Hutchinson, El Dorado and Overbrook. He always looked forward to coffee every morning with his buddies.



On February 20, 1954, he married Dolores "Ma" Grochowsky in Newton. Together they celebrated 64 years of marriage. Pa is survived by his two sons, William McNeill, Garden City, and Anthony (Penny) McNeill, Whitewater; six daughters, Monica (Michael) Davis, Kathy (Warren) Wiens, and Michelle (David) Watts all of Newton; Barbara (Dale) Durler, Wright; Diane (Wally) Mack, Manhattan; and Janine (Brad) McGlachlin, Wichita; 27 grandchildren, 38 great grandchildren; a brother Patrick (Marcella) McNeill, Overland Park, and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.



He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; brother William, and daughter-in-law Chris McNeill. Pa was excited to be greeted in heaven by the infant grandchildren and great-grandchildren who were waiting for him.



Mass of the Resurrection is scheduled for Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church in Newton, with The Reverend Nicholas Voelker Celebrant. Graveside Committal Service will be at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Newton.



Visitation is from 2 to 5p.m. Friday at Petersen Funeral Home in Newton. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be at 6:30 p.m. Friday, October 9 at St. Mary Catholic Church, in Newton led by the Knights of Columbus. The family will receive friends following the Rosary in the St. Mary Parish Center.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Saint Mary Catholic Church Building Fund or the Lord's Food Pantry.

