1/1
Robert Leon "Pa" McNeill
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Leon "Pa" McNeill, 90, of rural Newton entered eternal life on October 6.

He was born July 11, 1930, in Newton, to Sylvester and Mary (Gronau) McNeill. He grew up on the family farm near Whitewater, Kansas.

Robert was a life-long farmer and retired from the Kansas State University Experiment Field – Harvey County in 1995. He served his parish as an usher. He was a lifelong member of the Knights of Columbus, and was a past Grand Knight and District Deputy. Robert also served as treasurer of the Newton Township Board. Throughout his lifetime he donated more than 5 gallons of blood for the Red Cross.

Besides being an active "Pa" to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren he enjoyed attending farm sales and weekly cattle auctions at Hutchinson, El Dorado and Overbrook. He always looked forward to coffee every morning with his buddies.

On February 20, 1954, he married Dolores "Ma" Grochowsky in Newton. Together they celebrated 64 years of marriage. Pa is survived by his two sons, William McNeill, Garden City, and Anthony (Penny) McNeill, Whitewater; six daughters, Monica (Michael) Davis, Kathy (Warren) Wiens, and Michelle (David) Watts all of Newton; Barbara (Dale) Durler, Wright; Diane (Wally) Mack, Manhattan; and Janine (Brad) McGlachlin, Wichita; 27 grandchildren, 38 great grandchildren; a brother Patrick (Marcella) McNeill, Overland Park, and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; brother William, and daughter-in-law Chris McNeill. Pa was excited to be greeted in heaven by the infant grandchildren and great-grandchildren who were waiting for him.

Mass of the Resurrection is scheduled for Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church in Newton, with The Reverend Nicholas Voelker Celebrant. Graveside Committal Service will be at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Newton.

Visitation is from 2 to 5p.m. Friday at Petersen Funeral Home in Newton. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be at 6:30 p.m. Friday, October 9 at St. Mary Catholic Church, in Newton led by the Knights of Columbus. The family will receive friends following the Rosary in the St. Mary Parish Center.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Saint Mary Catholic Church Building Fund or the Lord's Food Pantry.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Kansan on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Petersen Family Funeral Home - Newton
Send Flowers
OCT
9
Rosary
06:30 PM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Send Flowers
OCT
10
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Petersen Family Funeral Home - Newton
215 N. Main
Newton, KS 67114
316-283-2525
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 8, 2020
Stars of Life Standing Spray
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Jordan Demydov
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved