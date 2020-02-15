Robert P. "Bob" Gehring, 76, of Moundridge, passed away Thursday (Feb. 13, 2020) at his home. He was born Jan. 7, 1944, in Halstead, the son of Peter J.C. and Anna (Stucky) Gehring.



Bob worked for Moridge Manufacturing in Moundridge for over 35 years.



He was a member of West Zion Mennonite Church in Moundridge.



Bob was united in marriage to Sharon Nafziger on Jan. 4, 1974, in Moundridge. She survives of the home.



Other survivors include his son, Rodney S. Gehring of Tigard, Oregon; daughter, Rhonda (Shawn) Stucky of Moundridge; two grandsons, Zachary and Connor Stucky; brother, Kenneth (Ruth) Gehring of Burrton; sisters, Leona (Norman) Schroeder of Canton and Marlene (Edward) Thode of Hutchinson; and sister-in-law, Betty Gehring of Buhler.



Bob was preceded in death by his parents; and three brothers, Floyd Gehring, Marlo Gehring and LeRoy Gehring.



Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday (Feb. 18, 2020) at West Zion Mennonite Church. Burial will follow at West Zion Cemetery. Family will greet friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday (Feb. 17, 2020) at Moundridge Funeral Home.



Memorial contributions may be made to West Zion Mennonite Church or Elyria Christian School in care of Moundridge Funeral Home, P.O. Box 410, Moundridge, KS 67107.