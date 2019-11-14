|
|
Robert Hilton Schneider, 84, died Sunday (Nov. 10, 2019) at the Ascension Via Christi Regional Medical Center-St. Joseph Campus in Wichita. He was born on April 20, 1935, in Abilene, the son of John Martin and Laura Middleton Schneider. Bob graduated from high school in Abilene.
He married LaDonna Reinhart Hudson on Oct. 10, 1975, in Wichita.
Bob farmed in the Abilene area before moving to Colorado Springs, Colorado, where he worked for Sinton Dairy. A few years later he moved to Hillsboro, where he worked at Tiptop Dairy. After leaving the dairy business, he went to work for M. Bruenger Trucking in Wichita as a truck driver and later a dispatcher.
Bob and LaDonna became agents for Keystone Lines and Malone Trucking and they later would become independent ICC Logistics Brokers under the name Bo-La Services until retiring in 2000.
He was a very active member of the First Church of God in Newton. Bob enjoyed being a member of the church men's group as they served lunches at area auctions.
Survivors include his wife, LaDonna of the home in Newton; children: Brenda Brown and husband Ron of Hillsboro, Dawn Long and husband Roger of Lenexa, Chandra McCoy and husband Dave of Avondale, Arizona, Kevin Hudson and wife Sharon of Newton, and Brian Keith Hudson of Newton; 18 grandchildren; and 30 great-grandchildren.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents; son, Ken Hudson; brother, Jack Schneider; and sister, Margaret Strunk.
Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday (Nov. 15, 2019) at the First Church of God in Newton. Inurnment will be in the Restlawn Garden of Memories Cemetery outside of Newton.
A memorial has been established with the First Church of God. Contributions may be sent to Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, 120 E. Broadway, Newton, KS 67114.
Condolences may be left at www.broadwaycolonialfh.com.
Arrangements are by Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton.
Published in The Kansan on Nov. 14, 2019