Robert Jay "Bob" Weller, 69, of Roxbury, passed away Sunday (May 26, 2019) at the place he loved the most, home on the farm, surrounded by those who loved him.



Never following the rule book, yet writing his own, Bob was born on Jan. 2, 1950, in Salina to Keith and Ila (Norton) Weller. He learned to farm from his dad and often referred to his mother as his best friend. Bob was preceded in death by his parents.



Robert is survived by sisters, Charlene (Tim) Crowley and Susan (Joe) Corkery; brother, Pat (Colleen) Weller; former wife, Debra Weller; daughters, Jessica (Alan Weis) Weller and Hillary (Paul Freschuaf) Weller; granddaughters, Avery Weis and Ila Freschuaf; and many nieces, nephews, numerous lifelong rowdy friends and four well-behaved dogs.



Graduating from Southeast of Saline High School, attending welding school and serving in the Army Reserves were just a few of his accomplishments before becoming an independent machine operator for the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad, where he spent 27 years bossing his

subordinates around and hollering instructions. Railroading was a tough life, yet he welcomed, treasured and truly loved each minute of it.



Robert had a legion of friends with whom he hunted, fished, played horseshoes and shared shots of whiskey. He loved to share his knowledge of engineering and mechanics. Robert was an avid storyteller and he'd shock you with his unusual life experiences. Anyone who met him left with a story of their own.



He enjoyed farming, reciting songs word for word, tinkering with gun, car and tractor parts, chainsaw contests, making rockets on the Fourth of July, watching movies and learning about history. Life with "Bad Bob" never had a dull moment. His words and ways may have been rough, but the love for his family and friends ran deep.



Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday (June 6, 2019) at Ryan Mortuary, Salina. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday (June 7, 2019) at Ryan Mortuary, with burial following in the Poheta Cemetery near Kipp. Follow the pickup truck for Bob's last ride.



Memorials are suggested to or the Via Christi Rehabilitation Center.