Robert "Bob" Victor Williams, 60, of McLouth, died Monday (July 15, 2019). He was born Nov. 17, 1958, the son of A.Z. "Buck" and Dorothy Marie Champion Williams. Bob was a 1977 graduate of North Kansas City High School. He then graduated from the University of Missouri at Rolla, graduating in 1983 with a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering.
He was a member of the McLouth United Methodist Church, former president of the McLouth Kiwanis and coached little league baseball in McLouth.
Bob married Cynthia "Cindy" Sue Bankson Sept. 5, 1987, in Hordville, Nebraska. She survives of the home. Other survivors include one son, Derek Williams of Lenexa; one daughter, Danae (Brian Davis) Williams of Newton; four brothers: Dave (Debbie) Williams of Nashville, Tennessee, Gerald (Betty) Williams of Tucson, Arizona, Michael (Jamela) Williams of Columbia, South Carolina, and Doug (Donna) Williams of Kansas City, Missouri; and one sister, Kathy (Lendal) Jenkins of Kansas City, Missouri.
Cremation is planned. Celebration of life services will be 2 p.m. Friday (July 19, 2019) at the McLouth United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends and family from 1 to 2 p.m.
Memorials may be made to the Foundation for the Happy Tracker 4-H Dog Club in care of the Jefferson County 4-H Foundation and sent in care of the Barnett Family Funeral Home, P.O. Box 602, Oskaloosa, KS 66066. Online condolences may be made at www.barnettfamilyfh.com.
Published in The Kansan on July 18, 2019