Roberta May Shumate
1938 - 2020
Roberta May Shumate-82-Passed away June 26, 2020 at Asbury Park Nursing Home. She was born June 26, 1938 in Conway Springs, Ks. the daughter of Oscar and Francis (Beckwith) Rhamy. Roberta worked for many years as a Nurse Aid at Kansas Christian Home. She married John Shumate on December 13, 1959 in Wichita, Ks. he precedes her in death. Survivors include a son John Allen Shumate of Virginia; two daughters Brenda Siemens and husband Byron of Kingman, Ks.; Wanda Ivy of Wichita, Ks.; A sister Ruby Lewis; and six Grandchildren. She is preceded in death by three sisters Margalee Goodman; Marcela Foltz and Rosella Baker.

A memorial service is scheduled for July 25, 2020 at 10:00am at Petersen Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Jay Hawes officiating. Per current state requirements face masks will be required to attend the memorial service. Memorial donations in Lieu of flowers may be made to Caring Hands Humane Society or Wounded Warrior Project in care of Petersen Funeral Home. www.petersenfuneralhome.com

Published in The Kansan on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Petersen Family Funeral Home - Newton
Petersen Family Funeral Home - Newton
215 N. Main
Newton, KS 67114
316-283-2525
