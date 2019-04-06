Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roberta "Bert" Schrag. View Sign

Roberta "Bert" Marie Schrag was born on Jan. 8, 1926, in rural Moundridge, to August Peter and Marie Madeline (Brandt) Vogts. She graduated from the Farms Community School in eighth grade, and then attended and graduated from Moundridge High School in the class of 1944. She was baptized and confirmed at the St. John's Lutheran Church in Moundridge, where she was a lifetime member.



Bert always had a smile on her face, never met a stranger and was always willing to give a helping hand.



She was the co-owner of Schrag Builders and Electrical and R & S Mini Storage and retired as bookkeeper for Jim's Auto Repair in January after 35 years.



Bert is survived by her husband, Stanley; son, Jim and Janet Schrag of Moundridge; son, Todd and Mike Lovitt of Lincoln, Nebraska; and daughter, Tammy Giroux and granddaughter, Katie Giroux, of Greeley, Colorado.



She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Nada (Allen) Wedel; brother, Vernon (Evelyn) Vogts; and grandson, Trevor Giroux.



Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Monday (April 8, 2019) at the West Zion Mennonite Church in Moundridge, with burial at the Mound Township Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday (April 7, 2019) at the Moundridge Funeral Home.



Memorials may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, Moundridge, or to The Lutheran Hour Ministries in care of Moundridge Funeral Home, P.O. Box 410, Moundridge, KS 67107.