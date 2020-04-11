|
|
Roger L. Gillispie 67, died April 8, 2020 at his Newton residence. He was born July 12, 1952 in Newton, Kansas to James and Audrey (Kennedy) Gillispie.
On August 25, 1973 he married Peggy Warner at St. Mary Church in Newton and she survives of the home.
He is a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Newton.
Roger was a 1970 graduate of Newton High School and attended Wichita State University. From 1973 to 1976 he was a USDA meat inspector. He purchases Farrell's market on West First Street in Newton in 1976 and it was opened until 1989. Roger was the manager of YB Meats in Wichita from 1991 to 1997 before opening Gillispie Meats in on East Broadway in Newton where he worked until the business was sold to his nephew earlier this year. During his time owning his store he was proud to mentor many youth who worked for him through the years.
Roger was the business manager for the American Legion Baseball for over 25 years. He also helped with Babe Ruth Baseball in Newton for nearly 6 years.
He has been an active member of the Knights of Columbus for over 40 years where he has served as Secretary Treasurer as well as other positions through the years.
Roger was very proud of his family and enjoyed his time with his wife, son and grandchildren and many friends he has made in Newton and the surrounding area.
He is survived by his wife Peggy of the home; mother Audrey Stucky of Newton; son Aaron and his wife Mandy Gillispie and their children Brennan, Jalyn and Ty of Andover; brother Robert and his wife Becky of Newton, KS and sister Kristie and her husband Brian Stubby of Newton.
Roger is preceded in death by his father.
Private family committal will be in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery with a Memorial Mass scheduled later this spring or early summer.
Memorials are suggested to American Legion Baseball or Knights of Columbus in care of Petersen Funeral Home.
Published in The Kansan on Apr. 11, 2020