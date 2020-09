Or Copy this URL to Share

Roger L. Gillispie 67, died April 8, 2020 at his Newton residence. A memorial Mass will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday September 5, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Newton with The Rev. Nicholas Voelker, celebrant. Please observe mask and social distancing guidelines in the church.



Memorials in Rogers name may be made to American Legion Baseball or Knights of Columbus in care of Petersen Funeral Home.

