Service Information Moundridge Funeral Home - MOUNDRIDGE 115 EAST COLE Moundridge , KS 67107 (620)-345-3800

Roland H. "Bus" Kaufman, son of Joseph P. and Maria (Flickner) Kaufman, was born on March 13, 1918 on the family farm in McPherson County. He passed away May 25, 2020 at the age of 102.



He graduated from Moundridge High School with the class of 1935. He attended Bethel College for two years before transferring to Kansas State University where he graduated in 1940 with a degree in Industrial Arts Education.



He was baptized upon his confession of faith on June 23, 1935, by Rev. C.J. Goering at Eden Mennonite Church, where he remained a faithful member until his death.



He married Ruby R. Miller on June 11, 1946, in Freeman, South Dakota, and they shared more than 60 years together.



Following graduation from KSU, Bus began his teaching career at Olsburg High School, teaching science and industrial arts. During his second year there, he was drafted into World War II and entered Civilian Public Service which took him to Weeping Waters, Nebraska; Goshen, Indiana; Mulberry, Florida; and La Plata, Puerto Rico, from 1942-1946. He taught at Pioneer Grade School (1 yr.), Elyria Grade School (8 yrs.), Cloverleaf Grade School (2 yrs.), and Moundridge Grade School (19 yrs.), focusing mainly on math and science in the later years. He retired from teaching in 1979 with a total of 33 years.



Bus is survived by his daughter, Cheryl (Robert) Stucky, Moundridge; sons, Stuart Kaufman, McPherson, and Perry (Betty) Kaufman, Moundridge; grandchildren, Meredith (Matt) Kauffman, Lancaster, PA, Joshua (Tricia) Stucky, Moundridge, and Tyler (Kristen) Stucky, Moundridge; great-grandchildren, Reese, Keira, and Hazel Stucky, Moundridge, Carsten and Merin Kauffman, Lancaster, PA, and Kinslee Stucky, Moundridge.



He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ruby; brothers, Reed and Allen Dale Kaufman; sisters, Bertha Schrag, Elma Goering, Edna Wedel, Linda Gican, Verna Goering and Evelyn Goering.



Private family services will be held at Eden Mennonite Cemetery. A celebration of life service will be announced later. Memorial contributions may be made to Mennonite Disaster Services (MDS) in care of Moundridge Funeral Home, PO Box 410, Moundridge, KS 67107.

