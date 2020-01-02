Ronald Lee Hansen, 59, died Monday (Dec. 30, 2019) at Liberal. He was born May 22, 1960, in Newton, to John Harold and Helen J. (Huck) Hansen.



He grew up in the rural Halstead area, attending Halstead Schools. He graduated from Halstead High School in 1978. He furthered his education at Kansas State University, earning a degree in Agricultural Economics.



He is survived by daughters, Jessica (Michael) Strickland of Liberal and Katelyn (Kolby) Brinker of Manhattan; mother, Helen Hansen of McPherson; brother, Michael (Mary) Hansen of McPherson; and sister, Patti (Michael) Moore of Mesa, Arizona.



He was preceded in death by his father, John Harold; and daughter, Sarah Melissa Hansen.



Cremation has taken place. Friends may call from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday (Jan. 2, 2020), with the family receiving friends from 6:30 to 8 p.m.; a memorial service will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday (Jan. 3 2020), both at Kaufman Funeral Home, Halstead. Inurnment will follow at Halstead Cemetery. A reception will follow the service at the Halstead Methodist Church.