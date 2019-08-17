Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lamb Funeral Home 120 S Main St Whitewater , KS 67154 (316)-799-2000 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Lamb Funeral Home 120 S Main St Whitewater , KS 67154 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Federated Church Whitewater, , KS View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ronald Hill passed away peacefully on Wednesday (Aug. 14, 2019) at his home in Whitewater, having reached the age of 75 years old. Ronald's life began on June 23, 1944, the son of Frank Hill and Elizabeth Hill (Trouslot - Johnson) in Newton. He attended Furley Grade School and Whitewater High School, graduating with the class of 1962. He married Janice Kay Hill (Breitenstein) on Aug. 24, 1963, in Newton. They resided in Whitewater for 56 years.



Ronnie helped his father farm in his earlier years. During his lifetime, he was employed at the Whitewater Flour Mill, Sutherland Lumber, Buck Alley Lumber and Kanal Windows. He was self-employed many years building and remodeling houses. He retired from AAA Lumber in 2011.



He was a member of the Whitewater Fire Department for many years, served as a Whitewater City Councilman, was a member of the Lions Club and was active in the Federated Church.



Ron enjoyed spending time with the family and loved spoiling the grandkids. His hobbies included collecting and restoring toy farm equipment, doing woodworking projects, spending time at his cabin that he built and going to car shows.



Survivors include his spouse, Jan Hill; sons and their wives, Darryl and Mindy Hill, Mike and Callie Hill, all of Whitewater; grandchildren: Shanna Hill of Salina, Travis Hill of Osaka, Japan, Mikayla Hill of Hutchinson and Mikinzie Hill of Whitewater; great-granddaughter, Lily Hill of Salina; brother and his wife, Denny and Carolyn Hill of Benton; and a half brother, Jack Johnson of Fort Scott.



He was preceded in death by his parents.



Family will gather with friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday (Aug. 18, 2019) at Lamb Funeral Home. His funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Monday (Aug. 19, 2019) at the Federated Church in Whitewater, with Pastor Jason Lowery officiating.



Memorial contributions may be directed to Whitewater Fire Department and Encompass Health in care of Lamb Funeral Home, P.O Box 358, Whitewater, KS 67154.

