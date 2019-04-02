Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Pendergraft. View Sign

Ronald L. Pendergraft, 62, died of cancer Saturday (March 30, 2019) in Newton. He was born Aug. 7, 1956, to Henry P. and Betty (Arnold) Pendergraft. Ronald graduated from Blackwell High School, Blackwell, Oklahoma, in 1973.



He was a bystronic operator for Hehr Glass Inc. in Newton for 14 years. Ronald was an avid Oklahoma Sooners football fan. He was a people person and dearly loved his family and his pets.



He married Sonja Evarts on March 18, 1995, in Blackwell, Oklahoma.



Survivors include his wife, Sonja; daughter, Rachel Pendergraft; son, Neil Pendergraft, all of the home; brothers, Richard Pendergraft of Seligman, Missouri, and Eddie Pendergraft and twin brother Donald Pendergraft (Kim), both of Blackwell, Oklahoma; sisters, Ilene Gautney of Seligman, Missouri, and Etta Tull of Washburn, Missouri; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Ronald was preceded in death by his parents.



Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday (April 3, 2019) at Miller-Ott Funeral Home, Hesston. Burial will be at 3 p.m. at White Rock Cemetery in Republic County. Family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday (April 2, 2019) at Miller-Ott Funeral Home.



Memorial contributions may be made to Gideon Bibles, in care of Miller-Ott Funeral Home, P.O. Box 32, Hesston, KS 67062.