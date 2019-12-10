Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosetta L. Auernheimer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Rosetta L. Auernheimer, 93, died in her sleep on Thursday (Dec. 5, 2019) morning at Pine Village, Moundridge, where she had lived for almost 14 years. She was born on Jan. 11, 1926, at the Bethel Deaconess Hospital in Newton to Heinrich B. and Maria (Voth) Unruh. Rosetta was the first of their children to be born in a hospital, because the doctor didn't want to travel to Burns in the winter to deliver a baby!



Henry and Maria were tenant farmers, which meant that they moved every couple of years. Consequently, all their children were born when they lived at different places: Otis and Hunora on farms near Goessel, Rosetta and Velma in the hospital while the family lived near Burns and Elbing, Annetta on a farm east of McLain in southeastern Harvey County, and Darlene on a farm south of Halstead.



Rosetta started first grade at Kent country school near Hutchinson. The family then moved to Henry's parents' farm south of Goessel for 13 months and she attended Sand Creek country school, finishing first grade and all of second grade.



In 1934, the family moved to a place south of Halstead that Henry's brother, Simon, had found for them to live. Darlene Ruth was born there in 1935, but died six days later. This made quite an impression on Rosetta, as she remembered the baby had turned quite yellow. Many years later, Rosetta discovered that she was Rh negative when her fourth child almost died and she realized what had happened to her baby sister.



Henry and Maria purchased their own place on North Street in Halstead in the fall of 1937. They joined First Mennonite Church in 1938 and became custodians, which often involved the whole family. Rosetta was baptized in 1941 and became a life-long member of the church.



Rosetta attended Halstead schools from third through 12th grade, graduating in 1944. She sang in the girls' choir and played the trombone in high school. When she told her parents she wanted to become a nurse, her mother told her that when she was born, one of the deaconesses told her that "this baby girl will grow up to be a nurse." Of course, her father expected her to go to Bethel Deaconess in Newton, but Rosetta insisted that she would go to the Halstead Hospital School of Nursing! She graduated in 1947, became an RN (registered nurse) and started working at the Hertzler Clinic.



Around this time, a young man from her church returned from CPS after the war, and they met at young people's activities and started dating. On Aug. 26, 1948, she married Roy A. Auernheimer at the church in Halstead. She continued working at the clinic while he finished his degree at Bethel College in 1949. Rosetta often said that she got a "PHT" – "put hubby through" degree!



After a year at Meade Bible Academy where Roy was a teacher, they settled in Newton and then Halstead and started their family while Roy taught country school. Ron and John were born during this time. In 1957, Roy began teaching in Valley Center, where they moved, and Darlene and Douglas were added to the family. Rosetta set her nursing cap aside and became involved in her children's lives: Boy Scouts, PTA and church activities.



Roy and Rosetta moved back to Halstead in 1963, to a house they built on Ridge Drive with an additional bedroom and bathroom at the back for his parents to live with them until their deaths in 1964 and 1965. Rosetta also started back to work as a nurse at the hospital and later the clinic, while Roy continued to teach in Valley Center.



Rosetta was quite busy during this time with church activities: choir, Sunday school, Children's Christmas programs, Bible School, Mary-Martha and Women's Mission Society, MCC Sale representatives, kitchen committee and recording church services. She also was involved with the local YWCA group and the school PTA.



The family took memorable vacations in 1965 to New York and Washington D.C., and in 1968 to California by way of Yellowstone and back by way of the Grand Canyon and Colorado for the General Conference Mennonite Church triennial sessions in Estes Park. Rosetta carefully organized everything and kept the kids in line while Roy drove.



Rosetta retired from nursing in 1981, after health issues and surgeries kept her from being physically able to do her job, but she was always a nurse.



She loved geography, maps, history, genealogy, sunsets and full moons, and milk and ice cream. Family and church were always very important to her. When her grandchildren came along, she was there helping with whatever was needed, especially when the kids were sick – call Grandma, because she's the nurse. She enjoyed keeping up with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren's activities and achievements.



Her hobbies included reading newspapers, watching TV (KAKE channel 10 for the news!), knitting, taking pictures, growing house plants and collecting anything she thought was still useful or of historical value. She was a child of the Depression, so throwing things away was difficult for her!



Rosetta had an exceptional memory for dates, names and events. She knew all her extended family's names, birthdays and anniversaries, including the generations before her. She loved making connections with people she met. Her mind was like a "world wide web!" Even until her last days, she asked for names and tried to remember everyone who came into her room.



Roy preceded her in death on Aug. 21, 2008, five days before their 60th wedding anniversary. She was also preceded in death by her parents; her sisters: Hunora Schmidt (and husband Harvey), Velma Klassen, Annetta Howard and infant sister Darlene Unruh; sister-in-law, Vera Unruh; and daughter-in-law, Janet Auernheimer. Her husband's siblings and all of their spouses also preceded her in death, leaving her as the last one of that Auernheimer generation.



Rosetta is survived by her children: Ronald (Marilyn) Auernheimer of West Kingston, Rhode Island, John Auernheimer of Moundridge, Darlene (Michael) Powers of Newton;and Douglas Auernheimer of Halstead; brother, Otis Unruh of North Newton; brothers-in-law, Pete Klassen of Hillsboro and Marvin Howard of Hutchinson; grandchildren: Paul Kaufman of Sacramento, California; Laura Guggemos of Tehachapi, California; Jason Auernheimer of Salina; James Powers of Newton and Justina Auernheimer of Moundridge; and great-grandchildren: Brenna, Amelie and Quinlan Kaufman, and Gavin and Ethan Guggemos.



The family wishes to thank all the doctors, nurses, nurse aides and staff who took care of Rosetta in her final months at Mercy Hospital, Newton Medical Center and Pine Village and by Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice. Your compassionate care was greatly appreciated and Rosetta loved sharing her nursing stories with you all!



A private family inurnment will be at Halstead Cemetery. A Memorial Service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday (Dec. 14, 2019) at First Mennonite Church, Halstead, with Pastor Steve Wilcox officiating.



Your compassionate care was greatly appreciated and Rosetta loved sharing her nursing stories with you all!A private family inurnment will be at Halstead Cemetery. A Memorial Service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday (Dec. 14, 2019) at First Mennonite Church, Halstead, with Pastor Steve Wilcox officiating.Memorials may be given to the church or Pine Village in care of Kaufman Funeral Home, Halstead.

