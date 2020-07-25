Rozella Mae Warhurst born December 17th 1927 to Katie Schmidt Warkentine and Henry Warkentine in rule Marion County Kansas. She graduated Peabody High School and later married Clifford Dean Warhurst on December 16th 1946. Together they had 9 children. She and Dean opened the West View Cafe in Peabody in 1961. Dean passed away suddenly 3 months later and Rozella continued the business until 1967. She then moved her family back to Newton and worked miscellaneous factory jobs the last being Hesston Corporation from 1976 to 1992 where she retired as a data entry clerk. She enjoyed cooking for the VFW and making pies for them to sell during bingo. She loved to bowl and was in a woman's league for many years and bowled in many national tournaments with her daughters and granddaughters. She loved going on Warkentine family campouts with her family and playing pinnacle and other games with her brother's, sister-in-law's, nieces and nephews and her own children.



She is survived by sons Ron Warhurst (Marti) of Cape Girardeau, MO., Larry Warhurst of Parker. KS., John Warhurst of Baldwin City, KS. and Terry Warhurst (Dea) of Newron. KS., daughters Jo Hopkins (Mike) of Rosehill, KS and Janet Mosiman of Newton, KS. 26 grandchildren, 39 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Clifford Dean Warhurst, son Charles (Chuck) Lynn Warhurst , daughters Karen Sue Miller and Sharon Kay Chamberlain. Brothers Marvin, Ed and Dave Warkentine. She was also preceded in death by 2 daughter-in-laws and one son-in-law.



A memorial graveside service is scheduled for 10:00AM Monday, July 27, 2020 at Prairie Lawn Cemetery in Peabody, KS. Pastor Brad Warkentine presiding. Memorial donations may be made to Trinity Heights United Methodist Church Piecemakers or VFW Auxiliary Post 2715.

