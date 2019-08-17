Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rubena Friesen. View Sign Service Information Funeral service 10:30 AM Hoffnungsau Mennonite Church Send Flowers Obituary

Rubena Marie Schmidt Friesen, 99, died Aug. 6, 2019. She brought encouragement and joy to nearly all people she met, irrespective of their age, sex, class, gender, ethnicity, race or religious leaning. She didn't necessarily agree with their views, but this never stopped her from developing personal, sometimes deep and frequently lasting relationships with them.



Born March 1, 1920, she was the youngest of six children of Jacob and Marie Schmidt, farmers in Harvey County. She lived in their Harvey County farmhouse all her life until 1984 when she and Dave, her husband, who preceded her in death, moved to Hesston.



Her children, James Allen Friesen and Janet Kay Friesen Regier, survive her along with their spouses, Lois Friesen and Jerome Clifton Regier; and her grandchildren: Scott and Michael Friesen and Jeffrey Regier and Emily Friesen Regier.



Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 31, 2019, at Hoffnungsau Mennonite Church.



