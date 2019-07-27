Ruby Pauline Glastetter, daughter of the late Grandville A. Liggett and Sylvia Jane Landreth Liggett, was born on May 26, 1931, in Peabody and departed this life on Tuesday (July 23, 2019) at the Chaffee Nursing Center in Chaffee, Missouri, at the age of 88. She was a homemaker and a longtime resident of Chaffee.
She was first united in marriage to Harry Serviss; he preceded her in death. She was then united in marriage to Paul Mansell, who also preceded her in death. Ruby later married Elmer Glastetter; he also preceded her in death.
Ruby is also preceded in death by her son, Marvin Serviss; her son-in-law, Simon Purcell; several brothers and sisters; and an infant grandson, Grandville.
Survivors include two sons, Jim Serviss (Joan) of Montana and Steven Serviss (Barbara) of Tennessee; one daughter, Cindy Purcell of Kentucky; daughter-in-law, Martha Serviss of Kansas; one sister, Ester Bowen of Kansas; a sister-in-law, Doris Liggett of Kansas; 12 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements will be conducted at a later date. All arrangements will be conducted by Amick-Burnett Funeral Chapel in Chaffee, Missouri.
Published in The Kansan on July 27, 2019