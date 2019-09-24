|
|
Russel W. "Rusty" Fraser, 43, died Friday (Sept. 20, 2019) at St. Francis Hospital in Wichita following a very brief illness.
He was born July 1, 1976, in Newton, to Robert and Sandy (Schmidt) Fraser. Rusty grew up on a farm near Hesston and was a 1994 graduate of Hesston High School. He attended both Kansas State University and Hutchinson Community College.
Rusty was Trainmaster for the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad and worked out of Arkansas City. Rusty earned his Eagle Scout in Boy Scouts and was an active member of the Harvey County 4-H, where he had many projects including Horses, Beef and Geology among others. He had a lifelong love of horses and special bond with his favorite horse, Cricket.
Rusty was known by his family and friends for his gentle spirit and quiet, deliberate way he carried himself. He was respected by his coworkers and will be greatly missed by all that knew him.
He is survived by his parents, Robert and Sandy Fraser of Hesston; sister, Shari Fraser of Hutchinson; uncle and aunt, Douglas and Susan Schmidt of Hutchinson; and cousin, Shauna Burdick of Hutchinson. He is also survived by his great aunt, Judy Box, of Newton, and her family.
Rusty is preceded in death by his grandparents; cousins, Chris Schmidt and Mark Ellis; uncle, Keith; and, Aunt Carol Ellis.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday (Sept. 25, 2019) at Petersen Funeral Home Chapel, with minister Ruby Graber presiding. Visitation will be 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday (Sept. 24, 2019) at Petersen Funeral Home, with the family receiving friends from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery, Newton.
Memorials are suggested to Harvey County 4-H in care of Petersen Funeral Home.
Published in The Kansan on Sept. 24, 2019