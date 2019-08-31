Russell Edward Brainard, 79, died Aug. 22, 2019, at Asbury Park. He was born on March 24, 1940, in Newton, the son of Russell E. Brainard and Frances L. (Meadors) Brainard.



Russell married Sharon Joy (Johnson) Brainard on May 5, 1973.



He was a machinist at Boeing Company and lived in California most of his life until he retired and moved to Newton. He loved animals and fishing.



Survivors include two brothers, Dr. William C. Brainard of Litchfield Park, Arizona, and James R. Brainard of Lake Forest, California; two sisters, Leah F. Conrad of Newton and Carol L. Rogers of Reno, Nevada; and aunt, Judy Oswald Long of Newton.



He is preceded in death by his wife, Sharon; two brothers; and two sisters.



Graveside services will be held at 4:30 p.m. Thursday (Sept. 5, 2019) at the family plot in the Hesston Cemetery.