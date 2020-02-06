|
Ruth Maryette Wedel Andres was born Aug. 12, 1924, and entered her heavenly home Sunday (Feb. 2, 2020) at Kidron Bethel Health Care, North Newton. She was born on a farm in rural Halstead to Herman S. and Christina E. (Voran) Wedel. The family grew up at this location until the summer of 1937, when they moved to a farm in the Burns/Elbing community.
Ruth began her school days at Garden Valley School in 1930. After they moved to the Burns/Elbing area, she attended Wilcox Grade School where she completed her grade school years, then graduated from Burns High School in 1942. During this time, she learned to play the piano and developed her musical skills. After completing enough hours at Bethel College to obtain a teaching certificate, she taught elementary students at Pleasant Hill School, Fairmount School, Burns Grade School and assisted with special education at Elbing Grade School.
Ruth was baptized on May 26, 1940, by Rev. H.J. Dyck in the Zion Mennonite Church, Elbing, where she remained a faithful member for the rest of her life. She was actively involved in the church as Sunday School teacher, musician and in the ladies' organizations.
On Sept. 1, 1947, Ruth married Ronald J. Andres at the Zion Mennonite Church, Elbing. They were married by her uncle, Rev. P.P. Wedel. Soon after their marriage, they started their own dairy east of Elbing where they eventually built their home. Although life was busy on the dairy, they were able to take several trips serving as delegates to meetings of the Associated Milk Producers Inc. Ruth's specialty was caring for the baby calves. Raising a vegetable garden to provide food for her family and surrounding herself with lovely flower gardens was also a satisfying hobby.
Survivors include sons Dennis (Vickie) Andres of North Newton and David (Karen) Andres of rural Newton; and daughter, Carol Reece of Wichita; grandchildren: Corey (Sanghee) Ratzlaff of Wichita, Amy (Brad) Lewis of Chicago, Chryseis Casanova (Robert Hunter) of Newton and Joshua (Kristy) Andres of Elbing; great-grandchildren: Lucas and Jack Ratzlaff, Elliot and Molly Lewis, Victoria and Melayne Casanova, Josalyn Hunter, and Cohen and Asher Andres; brother-in-law, Edwin Andres; sisters-in-law, Thelma Wedel and Martha Wedel; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death are her parents; her husband of 59 years; an infant son, Dwight; brothers: Stanley, Howard, Wilmer, Clarence and Kenneth Wedel; sisters: Verna Regier, Elisabeth Regier, Eleanor Wedel and Jane Entz; and son-in-law, Robert Reece.
Visitation will be from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday (Feb. 6, 2020) at Petersen Family Funeral Home, Newton, with family present from 6 to 8 p.m. Committal service will take place at 10:15 a.m. Friday (Feb. 7, 2020) at Zion Mennonite Church Cemetery, with memorial service following at 11 a.m. at Zion Mennonite Church, Elbing.
Instead of flowers, the family requests donations in memory of their mother to Mennonite Central Committee (MCC) or Zion Mennonite Church New Hymnal Fund. Petersenfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Kansan on Feb. 6, 2020