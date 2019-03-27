|
|
Ruth Ann Schmidt, 81, was carried home in the arms of her Lord on Wednesday (March 27, 2019) at her Newton residence. She was born Nov. 1, 1937, in Goessel, to Walter J. and Anna E. (Hiebert) Schmidt. On Nov. 15, 1957, she married Adolph D. Smith in Lehigh; he preceded her in death on Nov. 11, 1988. She later married Adolf D. Schmidt; he also preceded her in death.
She was a member of the St. John Lutheran Church in Moundridge.
Ruth Ann was a Certified Nurse Aide and worked at both the Goessel and Peabody nursing homes. She had a love of people and was always giving of her time caring for others, including volunteering 17 years and helping many people at the Grand Central Senior Center in Newton. Ruth Ann also enjoyed knitting and children. Her love extended to her pets that she cared for though the years.
She is survived by two sisters, Delores E. Peterson and Gladys M. Downen, both of Newton; and a brother, LeRoy Schmidt of rural Hillsboro. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Ruth Ann is preceded in death by her parents and two husbands.
A memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Monday (April 1, 2019) at Petersen Funeral Home Chapel in Newton, with The Reverend Ron Rather presiding. Private family interment will take place.
Memorials are suggested to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice or Grand Central Senior Center, both in care of Petersen Funeral Home.
Published in The Kansan on Mar. 27, 2019