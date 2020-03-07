Ryan Joseph Hujing, 37, Mid America Youth Basketball office manager, passed away Monday (March 2, 2020).
Ryan was a 2001 Remington High School graduate and a 2005 Wichita State University graduate. He was the current director at Mid America Youth Basketball, the former Butler County men's basketball coach and Life Prep High School math teacher and coach for seven years.
Ryan was preceded in death by son, Angel Hujing.
Survivors include parents, Randy and Karen Hujing of Whitewater; wife, Emily; brother, Jared (Olivia) Hujing of Denver; daughters, Avery and Ryelyn Hujing; son, Curry Hujing, all of the home; brother-in-law, Jason (Isabelle) Davis of Topeka; nephew, Martin Davis of Topeka; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends.
Visitation, will be 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday (March 8, 2020) at Downing & Lahey West. Funeral Service will be 10 a.m. Monday (March 9, 2020) at Countryside Christian Church, 1919 S. Rock Road in Wichita.
Donations via www.gf.me/u/xpwazu. www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Kansan on Mar. 7, 2020