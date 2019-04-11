Ryan Stephan Zohn, an accomplished Ranch Manager, passed away unexpectedly on March 17, 2019, at the age of 40.
Ryan is survived by his wife, Doree Zohn of Colorado; his parents, Randy and Kathi Zohn, and Rebecca and Lander Ballard; his sister, Shannon Kirtley (Aaron Kirtley) of Newton; his grandmother, Eleanor Zohn, of Scandia; his nephews, Eli and Cole Kirtley of Newton; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Ryan is preceded in death by his grandparents, Darrell Zohn, Emmy Rose and Noble Payne.
Ryan was born on Dec. 7, 1978, in Newton, to Randy Zohn and Rebecca Ballard. Ryan attended Newton High School and graduated in 1997. His love for being a cowboy started when he joined FFA. He married Doree on Dec. 31, 2008. The two lived in Kansas, Nebraska and, most recently, Colorado.
Ryan was a devoted cowboy and he was happiest when he was on the back of a horse working cattle. Ryan shared that love with his nephews by making sure they had cowboy boots and ropes. He was a kind, generous and loving person who cared for many.
He will be greatly missed.
Published in The Kansan on Apr. 11, 2019