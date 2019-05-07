|
Salvador "Barb" Monares, 96, of Newton, died Sunday (May 5, 2019) at Kansas Christian Home in Newton.
Salvador was born on Sept. 21, 1922, in El Paso, Texas, the son of Jesus and Rafaela (Pina) Monares. As a child, his family moved to Newton where he attended local school.
During World War II, Salvador served in the U.S. Army. He married Juanita Sanchez on Oct. 28, 1943, in San Antonio.
He retired from the Santa Fe Railroad, where he worked for many years.
Salvador loved music and dancing, working on many home projects and watching sports. He and Juanita loved to go dancing to "big band" music at the Cotillion Ballroom in Wichita. Salvador was always doing something for his family. He was loved by his family and will be greatly missed.
Survivors include sons, Robert Monares and Dany Monares and his wife Luci, all of Newton; daughters, Gloria Whisler and Dayna Monares, all of Wichita; three grandchildren, Ryan Whisler, Omar and wife Ashley Monares, and Roman Monares; and one great-grandson, Duncan Monares; along with his nieces and nephews.
Salvador was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Juanita on June 19, 2016; half-brother, Arthur Pina; sister, Lucy Reyes and brother-in-law, Felix; and sons-in-law, George Dick and Rick Whisler.
Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be said at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday (May 8, 2019), with the Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Thursday (May 9, 2019), both at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 421 S. Ash. Interment will be in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Newton. The casket will be open at the church on Wednesday after 1 p.m.
A memorial has been established with Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Contributions may be sent to Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, 120 E. Broadway, Newton, KS 67114
Condolences may be left at www.broadwaycolonialfh.com.
Arrangements are by Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton.
Published in The Kansan on May 7, 2019