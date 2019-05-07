Home

POWERED BY

Services
Broadway Colonial Funeral Home - Newton
120 E. Broadway
Newton, KS 67114
(316) 283-4343
Rosary
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
6:30 PM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
421 S. Ash
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, May 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
421 S. Ash
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Salvador Monares
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Salvador Monares


1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Salvador Monares Obituary
Salvador "Barb" Monares, 96, of Newton, died Sunday (May 5, 2019) at Kansas Christian Home in Newton.

Salvador was born on Sept. 21, 1922, in El Paso, Texas, the son of Jesus and Rafaela (Pina) Monares. As a child, his family moved to Newton where he attended local school.

During World War II, Salvador served in the U.S. Army. He married Juanita Sanchez on Oct. 28, 1943, in San Antonio.

He retired from the Santa Fe Railroad, where he worked for many years.

Salvador loved music and dancing, working on many home projects and watching sports. He and Juanita loved to go dancing to "big band" music at the Cotillion Ballroom in Wichita. Salvador was always doing something for his family. He was loved by his family and will be greatly missed.

Survivors include sons, Robert Monares and Dany Monares and his wife Luci, all of Newton; daughters, Gloria Whisler and Dayna Monares, all of Wichita; three grandchildren, Ryan Whisler, Omar and wife Ashley Monares, and Roman Monares; and one great-grandson, Duncan Monares; along with his nieces and nephews.

Salvador was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Juanita on June 19, 2016; half-brother, Arthur Pina; sister, Lucy Reyes and brother-in-law, Felix; and sons-in-law, George Dick and Rick Whisler.

Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be said at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday (May 8, 2019), with the Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Thursday (May 9, 2019), both at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 421 S. Ash. Interment will be in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Newton. The casket will be open at the church on Wednesday after 1 p.m.

A memorial has been established with Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Contributions may be sent to Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, 120 E. Broadway, Newton, KS 67114

Condolences may be left at www.broadwaycolonialfh.com.

Arrangements are by Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton.
Published in The Kansan on May 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now