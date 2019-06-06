Home

Petersen Family Funeral Home - Newton
215 N. Main
Newton, KS 67114
316-283-2525
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Petersen Family Funeral Home - Newton
215 N. Main
Newton, KS 67114
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Petersen Family Funeral Home - Newton
215 N. Main
Newton, KS 67114
Sandra Killfoil


Sandra Killfoil
Sandra Killfoil Obituary
Pastor Sandra K. "Sandy" Killfoil, 70, went to be with her Lord on Monday (June 3, 2019). She was born Aug. 18, 1948, in Smith Center to Orel E. and Dorothy (Portenier) White. On July 7, 1984, she married Jerry D. Killfoil in Miami, Oklahoma.

Sandy was the pastor of the Church of God on Meridian Road in Newton. She lived a life of service to others, bringing the word of God to the community. She especially enjoyed the ministry of caring for and raising up those in the hospital and nursing homes.

Sandy's greatest joy in life was her family. She looked forward to spending time with her loving family, many friends and especially looked forward to her time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Jerry of the home; sons, Gary and his wife Rebecca McGuire and Steven and Madalina Killfoil; daughter, Sherry and her husband Jason Barnes; and sister, Barbara Calloway and her husband Frank. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Sandy is preceded in death by her parents; her siblings, Carolyn (Aubushon) Keirnes and M.E. (Mel) White; and her daughter Lisa (Killfoil) Lee.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday (June 8, 2019) at Petersen Funeral Home Chapel in Newton, with Pastor Roger Decker presiding. Visitation will be 5 to 9 p.m. Friday (June 7, 2019) at Petersen Funeral Home, with the family receiving friends from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Burial will be in the Restlawn Cemetery in rural Newton.

Memorials may be made to in care of Petersen Funeral Home or at http://www.st.jude.org.
Published in The Kansan on June 6, 2019
