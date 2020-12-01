On the evening of November 5, 2020, Sarah Evelyn Klepac, 102, of Ottawa, KS, died peacefully of Covid19 after a brief hospital stay. Her grandson George Klepac was with her during her final hours.
Evelyn was born on October 24, 1918, in Kansas City, Kansas, one of five children of Ambrose Mayo and Elizabeth Ann (Daniel) McDermott. She was preceded in death by her brothers William McDermott and Paul McDermott, and sisters Jean Walters and Betty Spring.
She lived most of her life on, and in neighborhoods around, Strawberry Hill in Kansas City, Kansas. She was roller skating in that area with her sisters when she met George J. Klepac, whom she married on March 6, 1937. She and George became parents of George Ambrose Klepac and Richard Lee Klepac. Both sons preceded her in death.
Evelyn attended old Wyandotte High School. She spent most of her life as a homemaker and mom, but worked for a while at Faultless Starch Company in the West Bottoms area of Kansas City. She was working there during the Great Flood of 1951. She and her co-workers escaped from the second floor of the building and walked to safety on the tops of boxcars that were on tracks just outside the building.
When their sons were young, Evelyn and George had a small place along the Marais des Cygnes River in La Cygne, KS. After George retired, she and George became "snow birds", spending each winter in southern locations, eventually making Apache Junction, AZ, their winter home. Some time after George died on January 22, 1987, Evelyn moved to Wellsville, KS, and later to Ottawa, KS, with her sisters.
Beginning in 1946, Evelyn and George were life-long members of Woodmen of the World, a philanthropic organization founded in 1883. Evelyn was a member of Ottawa Bible Church and Community Foursquare Church, both in Ottawa, KS.
Evelyn enjoyed crocheting, reading, her dogs, povitica and Kansas City Royals baseball. She also had a heart for visiting those who were shut-ins.
Evelyn's survivors include seven grandchildren, Kimbra Rosenberg, George Klepac, Thomas Klepac, Susan Silvani, Sara Forrest, Melissa Askin and Christian Klepac, and 13 great-grandchildren.
Private family graveside services will be held on Tuesday, December 1, at Highland Park Cemetery, 4101 State Avenue, Kansas City, KS.
Family and friends are encouraged to post their condolences and memories on Evelyn's Tribute Wall at www.dengelmortuary.com