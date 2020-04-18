|
|
Shane Singley was born March 16, 1974 in Reno, NV to Robert and Laurel Singley. Shane made his home in Newton, KS at a young age where he graduated from Newton High School and worked for Mid Continent Cabinetry.
Shane Passed unexpectedly April 15, 2020. Shane's passion for music, friends, nature and faith radiated with his smile and generosity ""Beyond Time and Dust"". Shane will truly be missed.
Shane is preceded in death by his parents and nephew Treyvon Singley, survived by two son's Brandon Moore and Brentley O'Neill, Brothers Todd Singley, Troy Singley, nieces and nephews Rachell, Tyler, Treyton, Trenton, Trinity.
Due to the Covid-19 restrictions private family services will be held In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Shane's name to Petersen Funeral Home.
Published in The Kansan on Apr. 18, 2020