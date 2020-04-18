Home

POWERED BY

Services
Petersen Family Funeral Home - Newton
215 N. Main
Newton, KS 67114
316-283-2525
Resources
More Obituaries for Shane Singley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shane Singley


1974 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shane Singley Obituary
Shane Singley was born March 16, 1974 in Reno, NV to Robert and Laurel Singley. Shane made his home in Newton, KS at a young age where he graduated from Newton High School and worked for Mid Continent Cabinetry.

Shane Passed unexpectedly April 15, 2020. Shane's passion for music, friends, nature and faith radiated with his smile and generosity ""Beyond Time and Dust"". Shane will truly be missed.

Shane is preceded in death by his parents and nephew Treyvon Singley, survived by two son's Brandon Moore and Brentley O'Neill, Brothers Todd Singley, Troy Singley, nieces and nephews Rachell, Tyler, Treyton, Trenton, Trinity.

Due to the Covid-19 restrictions private family services will be held In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Shane's name to Petersen Funeral Home.
Published in The Kansan on Apr. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -