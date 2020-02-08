Sharon K. Mitchell, 74, of Newton, passed away on Thursday (Feb. 6, 2020) at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita.



Sharon was born July 4, 1945. Her parents were Richard and Hilda McKinnell. She grew up in a military family, with both Richard and her brother, Richard, serving in the armed forces. Both preceded her in death.



A 1964 graduate of East High School, Sharon moved to Newton shortly after graduating. She met Francis (Frank) Mitchell shortly after and the two were married on March 2, 1968. He survives of the home.



Frank and Sharon had three children. Sons Roger, of Newton, and David, of Shawnee, survive. A baby, Daniel, died in infancy.



Sharon worked for many years as a Dillons employee before retiring in the late 1990s to look after her grandchildren. This was Sharon's true passion in life, and there was little, if anything, she enjoyed more than watching and supporting her grandchildren.



An avid reader, Sharon enjoyed just about any mystery or romance novel she could get on her beloved Amazon Kindle. She also religiously watched the University of Kansas men's basketball team and enjoyed gardening around her home.



She is survived by Frank, her husband of 51 years; son, Roger Mitchell and wife Amy of Newton; son, David and wife Amy of Shawnee; and four grandchildren: Conner, of Lawrence, Lauren of Newton, and Tyler and Zachary of Shawnee.



A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday (Feb. 11, 2020) at Greenwood Cemetery in Newton.