Service Information Baker Funeral Home 114 Sycamore Peabody , KS 66866 (620)-983-2144 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Baker Funeral Home 114 Sycamore Peabody , KS 66866 View Map Graveside service 11:00 AM Prairie Lawn Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Sharon Kay (Shepherd) Grosse, 79, passed away on March 22, 2020. She was born on January 4, 1941 in Newton, KS to William Woodrow Shepherd and Kathryn Marie (Diringer) Shepherd. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church. She attended Newton schools and graduated from Newton High School in 1959. Sharon was an exceptional secretary and her career consisted of positions for Axtell Clinic, Peabody School District and Baker Furniture and Carpet. She was a nursing service secretary at Axtell Christian Hospital, which later became Newton Medical Center, as well as Friendly Acres Nursing Home where she retired in 1996. People have said she could type as fast as lightning. Sharon married Jack LaVern Grosse in Newton on July 21, 1962. To this union two children were born. Kenneth LaVern Grosse and Julia Kay (Grosse) Ensminger. Sharon is survived by her daughter Julia of Peabody, granddaughter, Taylor (Kim) Ensminger of Wichita, McKenzie Ensminger of Peabody. Siblings; Stan (Verdeene) Shepherd of Kansas City, MO, Ellen (Lynn) Richards of Lee Summit, MO, Lucretia (Ron) Peterson of Wichita, and Steve (Karla) Shepherd of Wichita, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack, her son, Kenneth, granddaughter, Bailey Rae Ensminger, her parents, brother, Merlin Shepherd. Visitation Thursday, March 26, 2020 from 6-8 at Baker Funeral Home Peabody. Graveside 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 27, 2020 at Prairie Lawn Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. Luke Living Center. Published in The Kansan on Mar. 25, 2020 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Kansan Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close